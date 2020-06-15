Randy Orton Defeats Edge in ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at WWE Backlash (Highlights)

The (WWE-billed) “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” between Randy Orton and Edge closed out WWE Backlash, with the Viper triumphant. Orton defeated Edge in a lengthy match at Backlash that was filled with audio and video tricks, including piped in audience noise and ring announcement by the late, great Howard Finkel. You can check out pics and video from the bout below.

After the match ended, a stretcher team came ouf for Edge but he shoved them off and got to his feet as Randy Orton looked on from the stage.

With PURPOSE, @RandyOrton has arrived. Are we about to witness the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at #WWEBacklash? Find out NOW on @WWENetwork! ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/n4mqYKWOOV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/iKg9FXdoBL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1272348443478982657