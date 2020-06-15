wrestling / News

Randy Orton Defeats Edge in ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at WWE Backlash (Highlights)

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Edge WWE Backlash

The (WWE-billed) “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” between Randy Orton and Edge closed out WWE Backlash, with the Viper triumphant. Orton defeated Edge in a lengthy match at Backlash that was filled with audio and video tricks, including piped in audience noise and ring announcement by the late, great Howard Finkel. You can check out pics and video from the bout below.

After the match ended, a stretcher team came ouf for Edge but he shoved them off and got to his feet as Randy Orton looked on from the stage.

