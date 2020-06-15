wrestling / News
Randy Orton Defeats Edge in ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at WWE Backlash (Highlights)
The (WWE-billed) “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” between Randy Orton and Edge closed out WWE Backlash, with the Viper triumphant. Orton defeated Edge in a lengthy match at Backlash that was filled with audio and video tricks, including piped in audience noise and ring announcement by the late, great Howard Finkel. You can check out pics and video from the bout below.
After the match ended, a stretcher team came ouf for Edge but he shoved them off and got to his feet as Randy Orton looked on from the stage.
Only one voice could ring announce the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. #ThankYouFink#WWEBacklash #EdgevsOrton pic.twitter.com/ROTGjCVoFX
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
With PURPOSE, @RandyOrton has arrived.
Are we about to witness the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at #WWEBacklash?
Find out NOW on @WWENetwork! ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/n4mqYKWOOV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020
#TheViper smells doubt.#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Deh7TXpLDj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Does @RandyOrton have @EdgeRatedR's number? #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ZxxLDBfHWU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Nope.#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/xxa9jdMqKA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏
"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏
"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏
"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏
"YOU STILL GOT IT!" 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/iKg9FXdoBL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
#TheViper @RandyOrton is not messin' around anymore. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/h3j6zO0aax
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
3️⃣ AMIGOS.#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/uzKDlBFAe2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
We've approached @RicFlairNatrBoy vs. @REALSteamboat territory…
WOOOOO! #WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/6Ioq66kOyP
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Greatest minds think alike.#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/GeC6FOmXTk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
HAD THAT ONE SCOUTED.#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/Mp2mtvy7ZO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
The meaning of GRIT.#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/mNZHGyClPi
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Is it GAME OVER for @EdgeRatedR?!#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton @TripleH pic.twitter.com/zAtSODK8np
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
RATED-R for … ROCK BOTTOM!#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR @TheRock pic.twitter.com/A7BrCJ5UME
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Two SPEARS in a row … and a KICK-OUT by @RandyOrton?!#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/b4mjAsPY98
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
THAT. WAS. AWESOME.@RandyOrton has DEFEATED @EdgeRatedR in what very well may be the GREATEST WRESTLING MATCH EVER! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/dcEfAuKtjm
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
