Randy Orton Defeats The Fiend at WWE TLC, Sets Him Completely on Fire After Match (Pics, Video)

Randy Orton not only beat The Fiend at WWE TLC, he looks to have basically murdered him after their Firefly inferno match. Orton defeated The Fiend in the match, which main evented Sunday’s PPV and which could only be won by setting your opponent on fire. Orton maneuvered The Fiend into firey jets that his opponent had caused to light up, but that was just Orton getting started.

After the fire, Orton and The Fiend ended up in the ring where Orton hit an RKO on a still burning Fiend. He then grabbed a can of gasoline, poured it on him and lit a match, tossing it on him and completely immolating his opponent. You can see pics and video from the match below.

It was reported late last week that USA Network was “furious” over the low rating of Raw and wanted more “dark and violent adult” content. This would seem to lend some legitimacy to those reports.

