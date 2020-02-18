Randy Orton Destroys Matt Hardy on Raw (Pics, Video)

Matt Hardy may be unkillable, but Randy Orton gave it his best effort as he destroyed Hardy in Raw’s opening segment. The two were scheduled for a No Holds Barred match on this Monday’s episode, but the match never took place. Instead, Orton came out while Hardy was addressing last week’s events and apologized for his actions, saying he loved Edge like a brother and respected Hardy. Orton went to leave but Hardy wasn’t ready to let things go and came at Orton, who took Hardy out and then delivered a Con-Chair-To to Hardy against the steel steps.

Hardy was stretchered out; you can see pics and video below from the segment. Hardy’s contract is reportedly set to expire on March 1st and as of the most recent report last week, he had yet to sign a new deal.

