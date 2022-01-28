Randy Orton Details His Battle With COVID Last Year, Says He Lost 20 Pounds

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show (via Fightful), Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 last June and ended up losing twenty pounds during his battle with it. The virus caused other complications that had doctors worried he’d suffer more heath issues, but he ended up getting better. His absence at the time started after his appearance on the June 21 episode of RAW. He didn’t return to TV until August 9.

He said: “In June, I got COVID, I missed seven weeks of TV because my blood inflammation levels were so high that they were worried it was going to turn into Myocarditis or Endocarditis or something. I had all this time and I had lost 20 pounds during COVID, I had it so bad. I was stick thin. I was like, ‘Okay, I have a chance to rebuild here. I’m either going to do it this way or do it that way.’ I cut the alcohol, cut the sugar, started training a little harder, started seeing another physical therapist for some issues with my shoulder and back because we’re always staying up on these injuries. Here we are six months later and I’m feeling the best that I’ve felt physically since I can remember.“