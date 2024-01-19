Randy Orton Praises Dominik Mysterio, Says He Has a ‘Hell Of a Future’

Randy Orton is a believer in Dominik Mysterio, noting that the Judgment Day member has a strong future ahead of him. Orton recently weighed in Dirty Dom during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week, noting that he’s been impressed with Mysterio while working him.

“Oh my god, that kid’s got a hell of a future,” Orton said (per Fightful). “We haven’t even seen anything from him yet, and he’s already done so much.”

He continued, “The reaction he gets from the people, I’ve been able to work with him on some live events, and the kid’s good. He’s good. He’s got the future by the balls.”

Orton defeated Mysterio in a match on the November 27th episode of Raw.