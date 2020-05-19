wrestling / News
Randy Orton vs. Edge Officially Set For WWE Backlash
May 18, 2020 | Posted by
We have our first match for WWE Backlash in Edge vs. Randy Orton. Edge accepted Orton’s challenge from last week’s Raw on tonight’s episode during the opening segment.
The match will be, as Orton requested last week, a wrestling match without any stipulation. It is the only match confirmed so far for Backlash, which takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network.
A straight-up 𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 with @RandyOrton at #WWEBacklash?@EdgeRatedR ACCEPTS!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0P0MkjIGpW
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.
It'll be @EdgeRatedR's grit and passion vs. @RandyOrton's natural ability at #WWEBacklash! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BfsyJwraxB
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020
