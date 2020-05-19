wrestling / News

Randy Orton vs. Edge Officially Set For WWE Backlash

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Edge Raw 5-18-20

We have our first match for WWE Backlash in Edge vs. Randy Orton. Edge accepted Orton’s challenge from last week’s Raw on tonight’s episode during the opening segment.

The match will be, as Orton requested last week, a wrestling match without any stipulation. It is the only match confirmed so far for Backlash, which takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network.

