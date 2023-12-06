– During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast this week, the recently returned WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed his future in wrestling. Orton noted that he has no plans on moving to Hollywood, similar to John Cena or The Rock, and he said he expects to be part of WWE for the rest of his life. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m like the only guy that’s never left and come back — other than John Cena, but like, I’m gonna be here for the rest of my life. This is me. I’m not moving on to Hollywood, I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So I was kind of faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So it’s almost like I got a second lease on my career here,” he added, “and I’m not gonna take a day for granted and not a second in that ring for granted.”