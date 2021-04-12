Randy Orton vs. The Fiend WrestleMania Plans Were Reportedly Changed Over The Weekend

A new report has some details on changes that were made to the Randy Orton vs. The Fiend match on night two of WrestleMania 37. Fightful Select reports that the original plan as of Friday was to have The Fiend win the match with Orton, which was always going to be a regular match.

The outlet reports that there was no plan for a Firefly Funhouse and that beyond that, many associated with the storyline weren’t given an endgame for the feud before the weekend other than writing Orton off of TV for a while. There was then a finish that would be a “surprise” pitched over the weekend, which resulted in what we saw when Alexa Bliss appeared with black ichor pouring down her face which distracted The Fiend and let Orton get the win. Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon are said to have been “instrumental” in the change in direction and decision making.

Management was said to be happy with how the finish was executied and played out, though talent were said to be very confused by it.