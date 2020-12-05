wrestling / News

Randy Orton Firefly Fun House Visit, Handicap Match Announced For Monday’s Raw

December 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw

Randy Orton will brave the Firefly Fun House on Raw, while a handicap match will also take place on the show. WWE announced on Friday that Orton will “invite himself” to the Funhouse on Monday’s episode. Meanwhile, AJ Styles will join The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Raw takes place Monday and airs live on USA Network.

