Randy Orton Firefly Fun House Visit, Handicap Match Announced For Monday’s Raw
December 4, 2020 | Posted by
Randy Orton will brave the Firefly Fun House on Raw, while a handicap match will also take place on the show. WWE announced on Friday that Orton will “invite himself” to the Funhouse on Monday’s episode. Meanwhile, AJ Styles will join The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
Raw takes place Monday and airs live on USA Network.
THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw!
– @RandyOrton invites himself to the #FireflyFunHouse
– @DMcIntyreWWE & @WWESheamus battle @mikethemiz, @TheRealMorrison & @AJStylesOrg in a Handicap Match
… and MORE!
📺 Monday, 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/sLhWJoeVXX
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2020
