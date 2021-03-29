Randy Orton Gives Crude Response To Soulja Boy’s Latest Attack

As we reported last night, Soulja Boy continued to take shots at WWE, claiming the company was scared of him and Orton was a “p***y.” In his own post on Twitter, Orton responded in a very non-PG kind of way.

He wrote: “My d**k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f**king infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.”

Things only continued from there, as Soulja replied: “Bro you wear thongs. Leather thongs at that. Stop the cap my money taller than you. To be real I think you scared of me. All that talk I’ll smack the shit out u.”

My dick taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you fucking infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard. https://t.co/CQUn6WHpGa — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 29, 2021