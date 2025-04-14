Randy Orton Hates That Kevin Owens Has To Deal With Neck Injury, Comments On His Own WWE Future

Randy Orton is upset for Kevin Owens that the latter will need to undergo neck surgery and miss WrestleMania 41. Owens announced on Smackdown earlier this month that he would not be able to compete due to the neck injury, with reports noting he’s expected to be out for all of 2025 and perhaps through next year’s WrestleMania. Orton spoke with Complex for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Owens pulling out of WrestleMania due to his neck injury: “If we’re being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin. I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he’s gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey he’s gotta go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body’s been through it, and now he’s paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.”

On the possibility of signing another deal after his current one ends in 2029: “I’d love to sign another five-year contract after that. I know realistically there’s gonna be a day when I gotta stop. But it’s like, I don’t even think about that because I’m having so much f**king fun right now. Knowing that it was all taken away from me, or almost was all taken away from me. Just knowing that I can’t do it forever, it’s just every second I’m around the guys in the locker room, that camaraderie, there’s nothing like it. Every second I’m in the ring feeling the energy from those fans, there’s nothing like it. And knowing that there’s a cap on that, it just makes it easier to make sure that I’m just always enjoying this.”