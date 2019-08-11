WWE News: Randy Orton Hypes SummerSlam Match, Trish Stratus SummerSlam Diary, Edge Works Out With Sheamus

– Randy Orton posted to his Twitter account to promote his match with Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam tonight. Orton said that he hasn’t been holding anyone down, as Kofi has accused him of doing, but that he’s been making history and will do so again tonight:

I haven’t been holding anyone down for 11 years, I’ve been making history for 18. At this event, in this building, I became the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion…and tonight I add another #SummerSlam win, another championship reign. #14Time — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 11, 2019

– WWE posted the following Summerslam video diarty, with Trish Stratus talking about her match with Charlotte Flair:

– The latest video in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series sees the WWE star working out with Edge: