WWE News: Randy Orton Hypes SummerSlam Match, Trish Stratus SummerSlam Diary, Edge Works Out With Sheamus

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Smackdown 1-22-19

– Randy Orton posted to his Twitter account to promote his match with Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam tonight. Orton said that he hasn’t been holding anyone down, as Kofi has accused him of doing, but that he’s been making history and will do so again tonight:

– WWE posted the following Summerslam video diarty, with Trish Stratus talking about her match with Charlotte Flair:

– The latest video in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series sees the WWE star working out with Edge:

