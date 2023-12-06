Randy Orton Is Impressed With Logan Paul’s Work & Attitude In WWE

Randy Orton says that he’s liked a lot of what he’s seen from Logan Paul during the latter’s WWE run thus far. Orton was a guest on the ImPAULsive podcast recently and talked up Paul’s time in WWE, during which he has had a number of headline-grabbing matches and won the WWE United States Championship. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being impressed with Paul’s wrestling abailities: “You’re doing some crazy stuff out there. I gotta point out the little things that you’re doing, at this point already.”

On Paul catching Rey Mysterio during the near-missed spot at Crown Jewel: “You saved the spot. The way you go down on your hips — the hip mobility and the strength — and the way you got up with him. … The predicament you were in, and the way you got out of it, was amazing. A lot of guys wouldn’t have been there for that.”

On Paul’s attitude backstage: “When you came backstage, I think the first time we met, you looked me in the eye [and] I could tell right away you wanted to be there. I saw who Logan Paul was in that split second and I was like, ‘Alright, he’s good back here.’ I could just tell.”