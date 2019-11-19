Randy Orton Calls Tony Khan ‘Jacksonville Dixie,’ Charlotte Flair and Brandi Rhodes Respond to Twitter War, Xavier Woods Comments

– The AEW vs. WWE Twitter war continues. As previously reported, WWE Superstar Randy Orton and AEW President Tony Khan shared some barbs on Twitter. It was initially prompted Khan used CM Punk’s Twitter post promising to talk about the good and bad about wrestling on WWE Backstage and how “and no one is safe.” Khan used the remark to make a joke about WWE’s Saudi Arabia travel woes from after Crown Jewel.

As an update, after Tony Khan’s last tweet about about Orton using a racial slur on Twitch, Randy Orton followed it up with another response last night. Orton wrote, “Jacksonville Dixie: Why else would I tag you? If I wanted to talk business, I’d call your father.” Orton’s insult of “Jacksonville Dixie” appears to be in reference to former TNA owner Dixie Carter.

Other wrestling personalities responded to the Twitter tiff. AEW executive Brandi Rhodes wrote, “That’s the end of the fight. TK-O.” Later, Orton’s fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair responded to Rhodes’ tweet with an eye-rolling emoji and “Please…”

Also, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods commented, “Sometimes you shouldn’t reply to things on Twitter just for reasons, but then you realize that you can’t just do nothing. So you post a gif of how you felt reading such a back and forth on this platform. There were burns y’all… there were such burns” You can see all their tweets below.

Jacksonville Dixie: Why else would I tag you? If I wanted to talk business, I’d call your father. 😘 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 19, 2019

That’s the end of the fight. TK-O. pic.twitter.com/OVInpHTful — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 19, 2019

🙄 Please… — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 19, 2019