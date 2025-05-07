– During a recent interview with Billboard, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed facing John Cena this weekend at WWE Backlash 2025, how he pushed to face Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41, and more. Below are some highlights:

Randy Orton on facing a heel John Cena: “It’s different because I’m the good guy, and that’s never been the case before — so I don’t know what to expect. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I’m very excited to see, because usually I know the type of reaction I’m going to get, or at least I know the type of reaction I want. Usually, it’s close to that. But with this, I don’t know.”

On how fans might boo him this weekend: “They might love John. They might s–t on me and be booing me. I know it’s my hometown and I’m from St. Louis and I grew up here — but as far as being the hometown guy, I’m not at all the Cardinals games, or wearing the Blues jersey, and doing all that s–t. I’m a homebody. I’m not out. I have my kids and wife, and we stay to ourselves when I’m in town. It’s not that I don’t rep the city, but I’m not out there repping the city. So it’s not like everyone is going to love me necessarily. I’m very curious to see how Saturday goes.”

On pushing to face Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41: “There was a lot up in the air just a couple of things prior to Mania. Owens had the neck thing and it was starting to bug him. So once they took a closer look at that, the doctors said he was a no-go. This one was important to me because it was my 20th, and I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning. Getting these Manias in, and leaving as much of a legacy behind [as possible], is important. It kind of came down to, ‘OK. We need to get Orton an opponent. Who’s it gonna be?’ And there was a very short list of guys on our own roster, but we had some new guys coming in — and it was one of those things where I needed to win, but considering we knew where I was going to be going thinking about Backlash, we needed me to look good coming out of Mania”

On the idea to face Joe Hendry: “It couldn’t be one of our new guys because when we debut a new talent into the show [we couldn’t] have him start with a loss. So we put our heads together and it was actually my idea [for it to be] Joe Hendry. I kept pushing for it, and a couple people we’re unsure, but I was able to talk everybody into it. I’m really glad that they went with him. It was perfect. It was different from anything else on the card. It was a legitimate surprise, and we were able to keep it a surprise for the most part. We got that really cool, “Holy s–t” moment when his music hit, and it was great. He was great. It was actually a stress-free fun Mania for me, because I didn’t have this crazy 30 minutes balls-to-the-walls match with all this high-risk s–t. I had this cool little segment with Joe, and we didn’t have to do much to have fun out there. So I was really able to enjoy the week and just soak it all up.”

Randy Orton challenges John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WWE Backlash 2025 on Saturday, May 10. The premium live event will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.