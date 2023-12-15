Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso Set for WWE Smackdown Tonight

Randy Orton will face Jimmy Uso on WWE Smackdown tonight. As previously announced, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Smackdown as well.

Orton has been focused on the Bloodline since returning to WWE at Survivor Series, and has specifically locked in on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa since signing with Smackdown. Orton and LA Knight defeated Uso and Sikoa on Smackdown last week.

Also set for tonight’s Smackdown, two WWE United States Title Contender Tournament matches in Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.