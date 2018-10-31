Randy Orton on John Cena Skipping Crown Jewel: ‘Does He Still Wrestle?’

– Randy Orton was asked about John Cena not appearing at WWE Crown Jewel and had a pithy response. TMZ Asked Orton, as you can see in the below video, what his thoughts were reports that Cena refused to go to the PPV over Saudi Arabia’s murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“Does he still wrestle?,” Orton quipped. “I didn’t know he pulled out.”

Orton is also asked if he’s uncomfortable about the fact that he’s heading there to work the event and replied, “I’ve got five kids, I gotta go make that dollar. If they want me in Saudi, I’m going to Saudi.”