WWE News: Randy Orton Jokes About His ‘Training Regimen’, Factions That Went To War, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 29, 2019
– In a post on Instagram, Randy Orton joked about his ‘championship winning workout regimen’, which includes ‘balancing while intoxicated.’ He wrote:
– WWE has posted a new video which looks at the top ten factions that went to war in the company’s history.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Scott Steiner and Sonny Onoo, who both turn 57. Today would have been the 86th birthday of Captain Lou Albano.
