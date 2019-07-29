wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Jokes About His ‘Training Regimen’, Factions That Went To War, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton

– In a post on Instagram, Randy Orton joked about his ‘championship winning workout regimen’, which includes ‘balancing while intoxicated.’ He wrote:

– WWE has posted a new video which looks at the top ten factions that went to war in the company’s history.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Scott Steiner and Sonny Onoo, who both turn 57. Today would have been the 86th birthday of Captain Lou Albano.

