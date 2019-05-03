wrestling / News
Randy Orton Jokes That WWE Is Paying Goldberg $2 Million For Saudi Arabia Match
– Randy Orton seems to know why WWE is losing money. Earlier this week, Orton sent out a tweet responding to Bray Wyatt saying, “You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f’n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors”
Orton was back it yesterday, joking that WWE is spending another $2 million to bring in Goldberg for the upcoming Saudi Arabia event.
There goes another 2 million @Goldberg https://t.co/RDQWLqtFxc
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 2, 2019
In other Randy Orton news, he is set to star in the upcoming film Changeland alongside Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin and Breckin Meyer.
