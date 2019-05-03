– Randy Orton seems to know why WWE is losing money. Earlier this week, Orton sent out a tweet responding to Bray Wyatt saying, “You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f’n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors”

Orton was back it yesterday, joking that WWE is spending another $2 million to bring in Goldberg for the upcoming Saudi Arabia event.

In other Randy Orton news, he is set to star in the upcoming film Changeland alongside Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin and Breckin Meyer.