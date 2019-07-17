WWE News: Randy Orton/Kofi Kingston Feud Teased on Smackdown, Ali Congratulates Shinsuke Nakamura

– It looks as if Randy Orton will be Kofi Kingston’s next WWE Championship feud after this week’s episode of Smackdown. Orton came out on Smackdown wanting a shot at Kingston’s title, ending up in a six-man tag match alongside Samoa Joe and Elias against the New Day. Orton pinned Kingston to get the win for his team:

– In other possible feud news, Ali appeared backstage during Shinsuke Nakamura’s interview to congratulate the champion, giving him a bit of a smirk before heading off: