WWE News: Randy Orton/Kofi Kingston Feud Teased on Smackdown, Ali Congratulates Shinsuke Nakamura
– It looks as if Randy Orton will be Kofi Kingston’s next WWE Championship feud after this week’s episode of Smackdown. Orton came out on Smackdown wanting a shot at Kingston’s title, ending up in a six-man tag match alongside Samoa Joe and Elias against the New Day. Orton pinned Kingston to get the win for his team:
#TheViper @RandyOrton just pinned the #WWEChampion @TrueKofi on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/Hx6eB5Hjgh
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2019
– In other possible feud news, Ali appeared backstage during Shinsuke Nakamura’s interview to congratulate the champion, giving him a bit of a smirk before heading off:
