Randy Orton Recalls His Leaping Toe Touch After RKO’ing Mark Henry in 2011
Randy Orton looked back on his 2011 match with Mark Henry that led to him celebrating an RKO with a leaping toe touch. The match between the two took place on the May 20th, 2011 episode of Smackdown, and after hitting Henry with an RKO Orton appeared to celebrate with a leaping splits during which he reached out to touch his toes. Orton weighed in on the moment in a video posted to WWE’s TikTok that you can check out below.
“The infamous toe touch,” Orton began per Fightful). “If I may, was a hell of a toe touch. Quite the athlete.”
He continued, “That toe touch was not me celebrating. I wanted to rage on my opponent, but because my opponent was Mark Henry, I couldn’t get angry at Mark Henry. I had to get that adrenaline and anger out in some other ways. So for some reason, I chose to jump up and touch my feet. I don’t know why.”
@wwe The RKToe Touch was pretty 🔥 ngl #WWE #RandyOrton ♬ original sound – WWE
