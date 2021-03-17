wrestling / News
Randy Orton Lists Five Legends Would’ve Liked to Wrestle in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
March 17, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview clip for Randy Orton as the enxt guest on The Broken Skull Sessions. In the new clip, Steve Austin asks Orton which five legends he wishes he could’ve wrestled. That preview clip is available below.
In the clip, Orton lists off Steve Austin, Jake The Snake Roberts, Don Muraco, Roddy Piper, and his father Cowboy Bob Orton as the five legends. The new episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Randy Orton debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network on Peacock.
