WWE News: Randy Orton Teases Matches With Aleister Black and Finn Balor, New WWE Untold Next Week

June 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Randy Orton is looking for matches with Aleister Black and Finn Balor, if his comments on Twitter are to be believed. Ortin replied to yesterday’s tweet by WWE about Black’s next opponent by throwing his name out there, then added that he wants a shot at Balor’s Intercontinental Championship:

– Next Sunday will see the release of a new episode of WWE Untold. The series returns at 8 PM ET with an episode looking at the Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle street fight from 2001 King of the Ring.

