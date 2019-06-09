wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Teases Matches With Aleister Black and Finn Balor, New WWE Untold Next Week
June 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Randy Orton is looking for matches with Aleister Black and Finn Balor, if his comments on Twitter are to be believed. Ortin replied to yesterday’s tweet by WWE about Black’s next opponent by throwing his name out there, then added that he wants a shot at Balor’s Intercontinental Championship:
@RandyOrton https://t.co/3zeCqIM30r
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 9, 2019
And @FinnBalor for that matter. First title I ever won is around his waist. Maybe I want it back. https://t.co/r3B0yKuTuS
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 9, 2019
– Next Sunday will see the release of a new episode of WWE Untold. The series returns at 8 PM ET with an episode looking at the Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle street fight from 2001 King of the Ring.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Workers Hating Booking for Super ShowDown, Battle Royal Was ‘Thrown Together’
- Backstage News on WWE Workers ‘Who Knew They Shouldn’t Have Gone’ to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and Hated Going, Shock Over Kevin Owens Refusing to Go
- Dustin Rhodes on Mending His Relationship With Dusty, Dusty Helping With His Addiction Issues
- Jim Ross on Why WWE Helped ECW Stay Afloat, Talks Rob Van Dam Appearing on Raw
- Marty Jannetty Says He’s Abusing Drugs & Alcohol, Needs Help But Doesn’t Want Rehab