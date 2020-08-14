WWE News: Randy Orton Tells Matt Jackson That He ‘Didn’t Hit Anybody’ With His Dive, Network Hypes Best of Indie Wrestling, Kross on Keith Lee Match

– After Matt Jackson took to Instagram to share a clip of his dive off the stage and onto Dark Order members on the floor on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, noting that he “stuck the landing” (he landed on his feet).

This prompted a response from Randy Orton, who said the landing was “sweet” but that Jackson “didn’t hit anybody.” Orton ended up deleting the comment.

This is why Randy Orton is the GOAT 😂 pic.twitter.com/WMP3xpOkGi — Dotty ∵ (@ThatGuyGetIt) August 14, 2020

– WWE released this trailer, hyping that the “best of independent wrestling” is coming to WWE Network with EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXw and ICW content set to debut on WWE Network this Saturday.

– Karrion Kross tweeted today about his upcoming match against NXT Champion Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX, vowing to “take what was meant to be mine.”