Randy Orton, Mick Foley and Others Show Respect To Bollywood Boyz
As we reported on Friday, The Bollywood Boyz were released from the WWE, along with Fandango, Tyler Breeze and others. In a post on Twitter, the team were praised by Randy Orton, Mick Foley and Shane Helms.
They spoke about getting dropped on tables by Orton during his feud with Jinder Mahal and wrote: “This was all about winning & earning @RandyOrton’s respect. We wanted to shine in the small moments we had, make them look like a million bucks & have people talking.”
Orton replied: “Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do.”
Foley wrote: “If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz on your show! I’m sorry to learn they’d been let go, but Gurv & Harv are going to make every show they’re on – anywhere in the world – a better show for having them. Wishing both of you the very best!You guys were awesome – worked your butts off, and were always looking to make everyone you worked with shine a little brighter. And those bumps!”
Helms added: “Can’t wait to see where you guys show up. I always loved your positivity and enthusiasm!”
