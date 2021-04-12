wrestling / News
Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported on Saturday that Mandy Rose suffered an unfortunate accident during her entrance of Wrestlemania, slipping and falling on the ramp. She took the fall in stride and joked about it on Twitter. Randy Orton seemed to think it was fair game too, because he poked fun at her during his own entrance at the event.
randy Orton 😂😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dM9in3d9PI
— Kal (@ashailee_) April 12, 2021
Rose saw the moment and commented on Twitter. She wrote: “Thanks @RandyOrton but seriously go slow on that ramp! Excited for this match! #WrestleMania”
Thanks @RandyOrton 😑 but seriously go slow on that ramp! Excited for this match! #WrestleMania
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 12, 2021
