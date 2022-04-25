wrestling / News
Randy Orton Opens Up On What He Expects His Legacy To Be In WWE
As noted, the latest episode of WWE Top 10 features a look at the 20 greatest moments in Randy Orton’s career to this point. In the video, Orton opened up on what he expects to his legacy to be once he decides to retire as an in-ring performer.
Orton mentioned that his longevity with WWE is similar to The Undertaker in that he hasn’t worked for another company, and he also joked about Roman Reigns eventually making his way to Hollywood (via Fightful):
“A lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. You know, I think you’re talking WWE, more specifically, my legacy will be that I was the next guy after The Undertaker, that was the only person that never went anywhere else and had more matches, more titles, more accolades. I don’t care, Roman Reigns. I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agents number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood. I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen, I got a long way to go. But my legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.”
Advertised for tonight’s edition of Raw is a 20 Year Anniversary Celebration for Orton.
