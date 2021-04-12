wrestling / News
Randy Orton Paid $20,000 So His Family Could Attend Wrestlemania
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton revealed that he paid $20,000 (for tickets, likely) so that his family could attend Wrestlemania this weekend.
He wrote: “WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon…. and WIN!”
WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon…. and WIN!
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WrestleMania 37 Announce Team Change With Michael Cole
- Bebe Rexha Shares Backstage Video From WrestleMania 37 With ‘Do Not Slap Leg’ Sign
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Vince McMahon Dislikes Nodding and Sneezing
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos