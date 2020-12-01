wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Plays Mind Games With The Fiend on Raw, Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander Clip

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Alexa Bliss The Fiend Raw

– Randy Orton managed to get inside The Fiend’s head on this week’s episode of Raw. In the opening segment of Monday’s episode, Orton was a guest on “A Moment of Bliss” and played some mind games with Bliss, prompting The Fiend to come out as you can see below:

– WWE posted a clip from Xavier Woods’ match with Cedric Alexander from Raw, which saw Alexander pick up the win:

