wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Plays Mind Games With The Fiend on Raw, Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander Clip
November 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Randy Orton managed to get inside The Fiend’s head on this week’s episode of Raw. In the opening segment of Monday’s episode, Orton was a guest on “A Moment of Bliss” and played some mind games with Bliss, prompting The Fiend to come out as you can see below:
– WWE posted a clip from Xavier Woods’ match with Cedric Alexander from Raw, which saw Alexander pick up the win:
More Trending Stories
- Konnan On AEW’s Decision To Not Use Marijuana References For Inner Circle Skit In Las Vegas
- Chyna’s Former Manager Claims Vince McMahon Offered WWE Title To Keep Her From Doing Playboy
- Chris Jericho On One Area AEW Needs To Improve, Balancing Comedy & Seriousness, Why WWE Comedy Doesn’t Work
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response