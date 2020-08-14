wrestling / News

Randy Orton Pokes Fun At Matt Jackson’s Dive On AEW Dynamite

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton disappointment WWE

On this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, the Young Bucks took on The Dark Order in the opening match, which featured Matt Jackson hitting a tope con hilo on some of them. In a post on Instagram, Jackson posted a clip and said, “I really stuck that landing, didn’t I?

This earned a comment from Randy Orton, who poked fun at Jackson. He wrote: “Sweet landing…..but you didn’t hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR for me.

I really stuck that landing, didn't I?

