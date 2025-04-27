WWE Shares Randy Orton’s Post-Match Comments to Joe Hendry at Wrestlemania

In a post on Instagram, WWE shared the post-match comments Randy Orton gave to Joe Hendry at Wrestlemania this past Sunday. Hendry was a surprise opponent for Orton, who had issued an open challenge. Orton won with the RKO. After giving him that talk, he gave him another RKO.

Orton said: “Hey! Listen to me. For everybody back there, you showed up. You showed up for all these people. That means a lot to me, man.”

Orton previously praised Hendry and said he ‘couldn’t be happier’ that he was his Wrestlemania opponent.