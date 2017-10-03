Randy Orton Praises Edge & Christian For Helping His Career, Explains Giving Aiden English So Much Offense In Their Match

– Randy Orton recently appeared on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Praising Christian: “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here, That run in 2011 really helped me out in many aspects. Confidence in the ring, everything. Even that period, that late in my career, I still didn’t have the most confidence. I’d be down on myself sometimes. You guys were always good about talking me up. I appreciate everything you guys have done for me, especially Jay in 2011. You still taught me that, even though I had been in the business so long, that we could slow it down even further,” Orton said. “Even though I was putting the majority of the matches together, I was learning from you in those ways, and what we put together here could get a better reaction.”

On Giving Aiden English So Much Offense In Their Match: “He got a rub from that match because of how I sold for him. I was able to give him a great set of heat on me, have him reverse out of some stuff that no one has ever anyone done to me before…he was very appreciative and thankful, and I could tell he knew that I was trying my best to give him as much as I could, given the circumstances. And I’m only like that because of guys like you and Adam that taught me that earlier in my career. I saw how I needed to be later in my career when I had the power to help guys and I find myself in those shoes now. It’s very rewarding to work with newer guys.”

On Mentoring Younger Talent: “That helped me, working with you guys, to realize what I needed to do to make the show better. To better the business. it’s a great feeling when they do what your suggestions are, and it works, and they’re grateful for it.”