Randy Orton Praises Joe Hendry, Says He ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With Him As A Wrestlemania Opponent

In a WWE digital exclusive, Randy Orton spoke about his Wrestlemania 41 match with Joe Hendry and said he couldn’t be happier with the match. Hendry was a surprise opponent for Orton and was defeated in three minutes.

Orton said: “Cathy, I’ll tell you what. Having fun, that’s the part of what we do that sometimes you don’t get to have as much fun out there because you’re the nerves, the adrenaline, it’s through the roof. You can’t sleep nights before. But me not knowing who my opponent was going to be, all those nerves were gone, and I was able to soak up all that energy. Got to say a little something, get everybody ready for the fact that we don’t know who’s about to step through that curtain. I couldn’t be more happy with who my opponent ended up being. Now, when I first heard the music, and I first saw who it was, I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to feel about it, but then I heard the people’s reaction to this guy, and they love him. They love him. Now, I had to hit a couple of RKOs, as per the usual, but then I did my own little version of the Hendry spin around. I don’t know what he calls it, but I’ll tell you what, I might have to steal that for next week. Maybe, we’ll see when we get there. You’re going to have to wait. If I do it again, it will be on SmackDown, or maybe Monday Night Raw. Who knows? Who knows what the future holds?”