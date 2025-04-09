Randy Orton Praises Triple H As ‘Greatest Mind This Business Has Ever Seen’

Randy Orton thinks highly of Triple H, calling the WWE CCO “the greatest mind this business has ever seen.” Orton recently spoke in a new WWE video about the best advice stars received from The Game and had some high praise for his former Evolution stablemate.

“When I think of Triple H, I think of the greatest mind this business has ever seen,” Orton said (per Fightful). “You hear about, you know, the GOATs, the BOATs, you know, the greatest of all time. I really think Triple H could be the greatest, definitely top three greatest in-ring performers of all time. But it doesn’t just stop there. What Hunter is amazing at is helping other talent. He helped me at a very young age, stated as a fact that if it wasn’t for Triple H seeing something in me when I was 21, 22 years old, things that I didn’t even see in myself, I wouldn’t be standing here today speaking on this topic.”

He continued, “He’s an amazing in-ring performer, but his contributions outside of the ring, what he does for the show now that he’s running creative, hands down, just the greatest mind. I know I can go to him at any time and ask him his advice. 10 times out of 10, he’s thinking, of things that I hadn’t even pondered. Talking about promos, talking about matches, anything to do with this business. That man, he knows the answer. That’s a few of the reasons, just a few, of why Triple H definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame.”

Triple H will be inducted into the Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 41 weekend.