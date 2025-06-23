Randy Orton Names Preferred Opponents For WWE Night Of Champions, SummerSlam

Randy Orton has punched his ticket to this week’s WWE Night of Champions, and he has ideas on who he would like to face then and at SummerSlam. Orton is set to face either Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the King of the Ring finals at Saturday’s PPV, and if he wins he will get an Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Rhodes spoke at the SummerSlam Kickoff event about who he would prefer to face in both instances, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On who he’d like to face at Night of Champions:“He [Rhodes] left, changed the entire industry for the better, in my opinion, and we all thank him for that. He’s a brother, and I’ve said this multiple times, I love him like a brother … but I’ve also said a few times these past few weeks, that I’ll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena and beat John Cena, and get no. 15 around my waist.

“Now, Jey Uso, he’s another guy, world champion, he’s proved himself, he’s an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy he gives you [to the fans], the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma, everything about Jey oozes talent … it’s a very hard question to answer. But if I’ve got to beat Jey or Cody, I’m gonna go ahead and call it Cody.”

On whom he would like to potentially face at SummerSlam: “I got to get in the ring with Punk at some point when it’s all said and done. That’s a damn fact. But, I promised the WWE Universe that I would remove John Cena’s head from his shoulders, and that’s what I gotta do.

“Cena said he was going to ‘ruin wrestling’ and talked s**t about my family. You can’t do that. So the answer is John Cena. I wanna kick John Cena’s ass. I owe him one. I had him beat in St. Louis, my hometown, at Backlash, until somebody came out and saved the day. But John Cena deserves an ass-whooping from yours truly.”