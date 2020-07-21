wrestling / News
Randy Orton Punts Big Show in Unsanctioned Raw Main Event (Pics, Video)
– Randy Orton took out The Big Show with a punt to end their Unsanctioned Match in Raw’s main event. The match, which closed out tonight’s show, saw Orton pick up the win after a chaotic affair that saw appearances by The Viking Raiders, Angel Garza and Andrade. After winning the match, Orton punted Show.
You can see pics and video from the match below:
#TheViper is approaching THAT place…#WWERaw #UnsanctionedMatch @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/TFuyyR0MDI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 21, 2020
.@RandyOrton has some powerful allies in this #UnsanctionedMatch…but so does @WWETheBigShow!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KwGKuggWq5
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020
In an #UnsanctionedMatch, you never know WHO else might join the fray. #WWERaw @AndradeCienWWE @AngelGarzaWwe @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/Pm980gDHYB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 21, 2020
He does it again.@RandyOrton has defeated @WWETheBigShow in this #UnsanctionedMatch! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f9g6RZvCaz
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020
The #LegendKiller strikes again.#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/6abbT8P56U
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020
.@RandyOrton PUNTED @WWETheBigShow!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/o7LynaVOk0
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020
