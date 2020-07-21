wrestling / News

Randy Orton Punts Big Show in Unsanctioned Raw Main Event (Pics, Video)

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Raw 7-20-20

– Randy Orton took out The Big Show with a punt to end their Unsanctioned Match in Raw’s main event. The match, which closed out tonight’s show, saw Orton pick up the win after a chaotic affair that saw appearances by The Viking Raiders, Angel Garza and Andrade. After winning the match, Orton punted Show.

You can see pics and video from the match below:

Randy Orton, RAW, The Big Show, Jeremy Thomas

