Randy Orton Punts Ric Flair To Close Out Raw (Pics, Video)

Randy Orton’s friendship with Ric Flair is over after he viciously punted him on tonight’s episode of Raw. During the closing segment of tonight’s show, Orton cut a promo on Flair saying that Flair was getting in his way and trying to keep the spotlight on himself. Orton said that he didn’t know or love Flair anymore and despite Flair’s attempts to explain how he was supporting Orton, Orton delivered a low blow and the punt kicked him.

WWE had the lights go out as part of the ongoing effects of the RETRIBUTION angle to cover for the punt itself. You can see pics and video from the match below: