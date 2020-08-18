wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Punts Shawn Michaels in Raw Main Event, Retribution Tries to Cause Chaos
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
Randy Orton put Shawn Michaels to the boot on tonight’s Raw. In tonight’s main event segment, Orton was confronted by Michaels over his Orton’s on Ric Flair last week. Orton delivered an RKO to Michaels and then punted him after, which brought out Drew McIntyre to the rescue:
#TheViper just PUNTED @ShawnMichaels!
It's @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship SUNDAY at #SUMMERSLAM!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/o72qw4kL2D
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
Viper. Strikes. Again.#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/O6Duzue1WZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
– WWE posted the following video of RETRIBUTION continuing their chaos-bringing on Raw, as they tried to get into the production truck:
