wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Punts Shawn Michaels in Raw Main Event, Retribution Tries to Cause Chaos

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton RAW

Randy Orton put Shawn Michaels to the boot on tonight’s Raw. In tonight’s main event segment, Orton was confronted by Michaels over his Orton’s on Ric Flair last week. Orton delivered an RKO to Michaels and then punted him after, which brought out Drew McIntyre to the rescue:

– WWE posted the following video of RETRIBUTION continuing their chaos-bringing on Raw, as they tried to get into the production truck:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, RAW, Retribution, Shawn Michaels, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading