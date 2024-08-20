Randy Orton Pushes For His Match With GUNTHER To Headline WWE Bash In Berlin

GUNTHER and Randy Orton are gearing up for another showdown as GUNTHER will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Orton at WWE Bash In Berlin next Saturday. In their first match earlier this year, GUNTHER managed to beat Orton in the King of the Ring finals

While speaking with DailyMail, Orton talked about the match. Here are the highlights:

On knowing their going to have chemistry: “The fact that we’ve been able to touch already in Saudi at the King of the Ring in the finals there, it just makes me even more confident that we’ll really have great chemistry, like I already know that we’re going to have great chemistry. So knowing that going in, and knowing how important this match is, not only for him, but for me too.

On wanting to headline the show: “I’m always out there feeling like I have something to prove. I haven’t had a Main Event PLE match at almost four years. I didn’t realize it had been that long, plenty of PLE since then, but not one of this caliber. So yeah, the crowd is going to be hot and this is going to be a big night. I would love to see us main event this show. But I know Cody and Kevin, that’s a big, big match too, but you’ve got a couple good guys in there beating the sh** out of each other. I think me and Gunther should close the night. And I think that it’s going to go down in history is, whether or not I win or lose. People will be talking about this match for a long time, and I know that, because Gunther is such an amazing talent.”