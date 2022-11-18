wrestling / News

Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Randy Orton WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:

I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.

You can see the original tweets below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, Umaga, WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading