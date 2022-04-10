Randy Orton On His Reaction To Triple H’s Retirement, Being Triple H’s Last Singles Match In WWE

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Randy Orton discussed his reaction to Triple H’s retirement, being Triple H’s last singles match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Randy Orton on his reaction to Triple H’s retirement: “I got to see Triple H last night and I hugged that grown man as hard as I could, and I got emotional just because of this announcement last week. We had just a few words between one another, but you don’t have forever. This is a really special close-knit group of guys and girls and this is where it’s at. To us, this is everything and you never know when it’s going to be taken away from you. All of that really makes me appreciate the now more, and Riddle being one of those as well. I obviously didn’t like him too much in the beginning, that was very real, but I love the guy now and he’s great and he’s definitely motivated me to give it a little more effort. He’s making it more fun for me too.”

On being Triple H’s last singles match and how he approaches thinking about his own retirement: “I don’t know how I feel about that. It’s an honor, I just hate that that was the last match. I hate that we didn’t know that was the last match. In your head, it’s always going to go down in the manner that you want it to go down, you’re going to get that last match. I know in my head, I know what I would love to see happen. You know what that is and it’s just being able to set it all up to where you have that one opponent, that hand-picked opponent that you know you can just kill it with. You have the best story going and you are back out a year and it culminates in this match. That’s what you hang the boots on, but that’s not how it happens. The older I get, it does get a little scary when you start thinking about there’s a limit to what physically the body can handle. That RKO, I’m jumping up in the air and landing on my ass. I might have done it a couple of thousand times, maybe more, but I love doing it. The end is nowhere near for me, that’s for sure.”

