Randy Orton Reacts To 2 Chainz Hitting RKO In New Music Video

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton RKO Top 10

2 Chainz has released a music video for his track “Toni” this week, and in that video, he hits an RKO on a model. Randy Orton eventually found out about it and reacted on Twitter.

He wrote: “Just saw @2chainz used my finish in his new music video #Toni #RKHoHoHo hit me up for your next video and I’ll help you with your form!

Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

