Randy Orton Reacts To 2 Chainz Hitting RKO In New Music Video
November 19, 2020 | Posted by
2 Chainz has released a music video for his track “Toni” this week, and in that video, he hits an RKO on a model. Randy Orton eventually found out about it and reacted on Twitter.
He wrote: “Just saw @2chainz used my finish in his new music video #Toni #RKHoHoHo hit me up for your next video and I’ll help you with your form!”
Saw new @2chainz music vid and homie hit my finish! #RKHoHoHo 🎅🏼 #outtanowhere pic.twitter.com/cVftq9nWrd
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 19, 2020
No models were harmed in the making of this video 😆 it was all fun .. #Toni Video out nowhttps://t.co/HgUDp8nkeW pic.twitter.com/zoJZ7W9kNH
— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 18, 2020
