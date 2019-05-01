wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Forgiveness, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live, Latest Mandy Rose Donut Show

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton

– As we previously noted, Bray Wyatt said he forgave Randy Orton for all the bad things he did to him even though Orton never apologized. Orton has now reacted on Twitter, noting that Wyatt cost WWE $2 million when he projected bugs onto the ring at Wrestlemania 33.

– Here are video highlights from Smackdown and 205 Live:

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville posted the latest episode of their “DAMANDYZDONUTZ” YouTube series.

