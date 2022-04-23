wrestling / News
Randy Orton Reacts to Praise From Triple H and John Cena
As previously reported, both Triple H and John Cena congratulated Randy Orton on twenty years with WWE, Orton responded to both men in his own posts on Twitter.
He told Cena that he appreciated the words, then shared a photo of graphics of all the times they fought in singles matches.
He wrote to Triple H: “I know it took some patience with me in the beginning but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU.”
