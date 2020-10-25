Various News: Randy Orton Recalls Facing Undertaker in 2005, Chris Jericho Wants to See Fans Dressed As Him For Halloween

– Randy Orton’s feud with The Undertaker is the focus of the latest WWE Untold special, and Orton took to Twitter to recall the 2005 battle. Orton posted to his account to comment on the rivalry, as you can see below:

“Facing @Undertaker throughout 2005 is one of the highlights of that stage in my career. From #WrestleMania to a #HIAC match, he prepared me for what was to come. I lost the match at Armageddon, but I plan on leaving tonight as @WWE Champion. Thank you, Taker.”

– Chris Jericho also took to Twitter, asking fans who dress as him for Halloween to share a picture with him so that he can retweet it: