wrestling / News

Randy Orton Recalls Realizing John Cena Was Special During Their WWE Developmental Days

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton John Cena Image Credit: WWE

ESPN recently profiled John Cena and his most memorable WrestleMania matches ahead of WrestleMania 41. Longtime WWE colleague Randy Orton spoke about when he realized that John Cena was such a special talent during their days in the WWE developmental system.. He stated the following on Cena:

“In WWE developmental, there was this guy named BJ Payne. Jim Cornette wanted BJ to cut a promo on the spot, in front of everybody. BJ, bless his heart, kind of just stood there for a second — cat had his tongue. And right then and there, Cena stood up and just cut a promo. It was storytelling 101. We were on the edge of our seat like, ‘Oh, this guy is really f—ing special.’ That was the first time I realized, ‘Oh man, I’m going to know this guy for the rest of my life.'”

WWE Superstar The Miz also recalled his match with Cena at WrestleMania 27:

“I’m very thankful that I was in that match with John Cena as well as Mike Chioda — the referee — as well as The Rock. They took care of me. I don’t know what would have happened if I go down and they just stop the entire match. That would have been the biggest regret of my life. I was safe and I was able to finish what needed to be done for this main event of WrestleMania. I’m forever thankful.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading