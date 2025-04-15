– ESPN recently profiled John Cena and his most memorable WrestleMania matches ahead of WrestleMania 41. Longtime WWE colleague Randy Orton spoke about when he realized that John Cena was such a special talent during their days in the WWE developmental system.. He stated the following on Cena:

“In WWE developmental, there was this guy named BJ Payne. Jim Cornette wanted BJ to cut a promo on the spot, in front of everybody. BJ, bless his heart, kind of just stood there for a second — cat had his tongue. And right then and there, Cena stood up and just cut a promo. It was storytelling 101. We were on the edge of our seat like, ‘Oh, this guy is really f—ing special.’ That was the first time I realized, ‘Oh man, I’m going to know this guy for the rest of my life.'”

WWE Superstar The Miz also recalled his match with Cena at WrestleMania 27: