Randy Orton Recants Baron Corbin Praise: ‘I Was Drinking Heavily’
– Looks like Randy Orton isn’t a fan of King Baron Corbin after all. Orton posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening recanting his praise of the new King of the Ring earlier in the day. Orton had previously agreed with Lance Storm about how safe Corbin is in the ring, saying, “Hate to say it but he’s one of the few that gets the art.”
Well, cut to this evening and he was singing a different tune. Orton took to his Twitter account to say, “I’d like to retract this statement because I had been drinking heavily. I also would like to apologize to all of my peers.”
Corbin has yet to comment.
I’d like to retract this statement because I had been drinking heavily. I also would like to apologize to all of my peers. https://t.co/In4JTeg8vc
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 17, 2019
