Randy Orton Reflects On Funny Shane McMahon Incident During WWE Royal Rumble PPV

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will be long remembered for the backstage incident between Shane McMahon and his father Vince McMahon. At the time it was planned for Shane to have a big role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, however, those plans were nixed when he was “quietly released” following behind-the-scenes problems.

In a rather humorous incident, Shane was meant to enter the men’s Royal Rumble match at 29, and Randy Orton at 28, however, this was reversed as Shane reacted hastily. Orton told Shane rather abruptly that he would not be entering to Shane’s theme so he better go out to the ring when his number was called.

During an interview with BT Sport Digital, the subject came up and both Riddle and Orton commented, Riddle said, “I know when you were supposed to enter and then somebody….”, Orton then added, “Right, Shane McMahon got axed after that because of the whole….sorry Shane, love you, man.” Orton noted that he couldn’t recall what number he entered, but that he was supposed to be 30. Lesnar entered the match in the 30 spot and won the match, eliminating both Orton and McMahon.