Randy Orton Reportedly Approached By Jelly Roll About Covering His Theme Song

Randy Orton has reportedly been approached by Jelly Roll about possibly covering his theme song. Fightful Select notes that according to sources in the company, the WWE SummerSlam celebrity competitor approached Orton about possibly covering “Voices,” and that Orton was “very receptive” to the idea.

Orton and Jelly Roll teamed up on night one of SummerSlam for a match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. In the leadup to the show, Jelly would sing Orton’s theme song before Orton came to the ring.

People in WWE that the site spoke to said they expect Orton to push for the cover to happen.