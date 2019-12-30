Randy Orton Reportedly Hurt at WWE Live Event

– Reports are coming in that Randy Orton was injured during Sunday night’s WWE live event. Several fans in attendance took to Twitter to report that Orton was facing AJ Styles when minutes into the match, he hurt what appeared to be his knee. Orton was unable to finish the match and had to be helped to the back.

There’s no word on how severe the injury is yet, or what specifically happened. You can see posts below from the fans in attendance:

Minutes into his match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton is injured and can’t finish. He is now being helped to the back #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/Lr2It5ArRQ — James Crummel (@jamescrummel) December 30, 2019

At the WWE Live event in Hershey right now and a little bit ago Randy Orton got helped to the back by medical with a knee injury. Get well Randy! @RandyOrton#WWE #wwehershey #wweholidaytour — Dominator 2419 – Austin Bryner (@Dominator2419) December 30, 2019

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019