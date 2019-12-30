wrestling / News

Randy Orton Reportedly Hurt at WWE Live Event

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Reports are coming in that Randy Orton was injured during Sunday night’s WWE live event. Several fans in attendance took to Twitter to report that Orton was facing AJ Styles when minutes into the match, he hurt what appeared to be his knee. Orton was unable to finish the match and had to be helped to the back.

There’s no word on how severe the injury is yet, or what specifically happened. You can see posts below from the fans in attendance:

Randy Orton, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

